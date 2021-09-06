BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.