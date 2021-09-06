BHP Group to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $7.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $12,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

