BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $200,212.15

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $200,212.15 and approximately $440.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00144360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00797096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047418 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.