Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Declares Dividend of GBX 45

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BBB opened at GBX 122.33 ($1.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Bigblu Broadband has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.