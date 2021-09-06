Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Declares Dividend of GBX 45

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) announced a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBB opened at GBX 122.33 ($1.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Bigblu Broadband has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.