Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Proem Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Proem Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Bilibili makes up about 5.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

