Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Hits $83.48 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $496.52 or 0.00956966 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.48 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
