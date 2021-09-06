Binance USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.55 billion and approximately $7.43 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00139293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00775209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,553,977,647 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.