Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $513.09 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $521.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock worth $25,591,867. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $8,785,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

