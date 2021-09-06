Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Trading Down 0.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,686,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,565,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,832,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

