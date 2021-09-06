Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $625,571.42 and approximately $205,452.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

