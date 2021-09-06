BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.00 million and $1.89 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,870.87 or 0.99986057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001573 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

