Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $408,512.72 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,630.31 or 0.99995547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00077482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

