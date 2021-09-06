bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and $1.19 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.36 or 0.07233963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,648.48 or 0.99996585 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00964654 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

