BitCoal Hits Market Cap of $28,115.49 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $28,115.49 and $129.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00606684 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

