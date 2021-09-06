Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.28 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

