Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $785.69 or 0.01519383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $14.80 billion and approximately $3.70 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.12 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00377068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,838,812 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

