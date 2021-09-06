Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $101,015.52 and $450.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018024 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

