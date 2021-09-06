Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $15,142.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.63 or 0.00482419 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

