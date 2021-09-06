Bitcoin Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $89.60 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $89.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $82.56 or 0.00159147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.00326263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00203573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

