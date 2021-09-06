Bitcoin Private Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00329991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00158908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00204477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.