Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $192.79 or 0.00366085 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $469.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.95 or 0.01469606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,835,545 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.