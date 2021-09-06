BitcoinHD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $2.65 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00065391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00216841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.07 or 0.07622355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,405.92 or 1.00160420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.00962339 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.