BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $3,412.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

