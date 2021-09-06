BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $728.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00062334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003592 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

