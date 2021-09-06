BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,173 shares of company stock worth $8,207,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.
BJ opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
