BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,173 shares of company stock worth $8,207,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

BJ opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

