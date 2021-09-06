BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,881,784 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

