Blackmoon Price Tops $0.0685 on Major Exchanges (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00150696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00774781 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

