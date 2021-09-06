BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $18.55 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

