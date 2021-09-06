Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $395,932.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00207476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.00 or 0.07366971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.40 or 0.99991887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00960043 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

