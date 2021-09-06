Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $287,812.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

