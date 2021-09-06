Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00005903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and approximately $97,647.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

