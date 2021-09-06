Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Will End on September 13th (NASDAQ:BWCAU)

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:BWCAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

