Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Trading Up 0.3%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.63). Approximately 179,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 451,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.40 ($1.63).

The stock has a market cap of £619.09 million and a P/E ratio of 32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.67.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.