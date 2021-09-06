Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $91.31 million and approximately $25.97 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,718,749 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.