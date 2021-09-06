BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 1,476,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,196,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter worth $4,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 1,041.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter.

