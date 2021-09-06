Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 1%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $152.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

