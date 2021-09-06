BOLT (BOLT) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $202,688.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00066194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00139293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00775209 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

