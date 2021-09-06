Bonk (BONK) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.