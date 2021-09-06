BOOM Price Hits $0.0066 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $63,407.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.