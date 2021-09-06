Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $2.92 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $174,612.78 and approximately $60,375.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00150038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00206059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07517659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,561.31 or 0.99645530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.49 or 0.00952612 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

