BORA Price Up 16.3% This Week (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $212.96 million and $60.12 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

