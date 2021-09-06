Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of BOX worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

