Bp Plc Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 231,695 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

