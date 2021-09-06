Bp Plc Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bp Plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.97. 10,369,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. The stock has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

