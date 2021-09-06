Bp Plc Has $39.91 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 119,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Bank of America by 54.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 97,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,818,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

