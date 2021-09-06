Bp Plc Has $46.04 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

