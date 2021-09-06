Bp Plc Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.43. 100,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

