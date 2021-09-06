Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.66. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

