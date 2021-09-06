Bp Plc Sells 6,952 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $685.71 and a 200 day moving average of $667.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

