BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Head to Head Comparison

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invo Bioscience and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invo Bioscience and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,242.08 -$3.08 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.97 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.33

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Invo Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

